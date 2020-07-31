Jogger finds woman's body in wooded area on Long Island

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman's body was found by a jogger in a wooded area of Long Island Thursday morning, and police are investigating.

Authorities say a home health aide who was visiting a resident of Villas at North Pine Hills in Manorville was jogging when he discovered a female body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at 10:43 a.m.

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

Earl Sanders shooting: NJ authorities plead for info in murder of beloved barber

Related: 2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on Bronx McDonald's roof

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manorvillesuffolk countybody found
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus update
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Tracking Isaias: Hurricane watch issued for parts of Florida
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
COVID News: How school in NYC will look different this year
BLM holds NYC march, rally with families of police shooting victims
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
Show More
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Underground explosions, manhole fires, cut power in Brooklyn
Home Opener: Yankees back in the Bronx to face off against Red Sox
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Man dead after falling from 5th floor fire escape
More TOP STORIES News