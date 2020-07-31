Jogger finds woman's body in wooded area on Long Island

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman's body was found by a jogger in a wooded area of Long Island Thursday morning, and police are investigating.Authorities say a home health aide who was visiting a resident of Villas at North Pine Hills in Manorville was jogging when he discovered a female body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at 10:43 a.m.The woman, whose name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.----------