Woman's body found dumped in container on Bronx street

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a grisly discovery after a woman's body was found dumped in a container on a Bronx street Friday morning.

A passerby initially saw a dresser left on University Place in the Melrose section around 11 a.m.

He returned to take it just before 2 p.m. and spotted a container that hadn't been there before.

Authorities say he saw a foot sticking out, noticed a foul odor, and called police.

ALSO READ | Woman savagely beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Sonia Rincon reports the victim is a senior scientist for the NYC Health Department, which is right around the corner from the subway station.



Officers arrived and found the woman's body inside the container.

Police are now investigating.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymelrosebronxbody found
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Woman found dead in trunk of suspicious car in New Jersey
Adams promises return to normalcy, schools end outdoor mask mandate
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Uniondale man wins $10 mil on NY Lottery Scratch-off, again!
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold but sunny
Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84
100-year-old bowler celebrates birthday at NJ alley his father built
TikTok eyed after 4 more pellet gun shootings on Long Island
School bus employees attacked in parking lot
More TOP STORIES News