Woman's body found dumped in container on Bronx street

A passerby initially saw a dresser left on University Place in the Melrose section around 11 a.m.
He returned to take it just before 2 p.m. and spotted a container that hadn't been there before.
Authorities say he saw a foot sticking out, noticed a foul odor, and called police.
Officers arrived and found the woman's body inside the container.
Police are now investigating.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
