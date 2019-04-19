Body of Marine killed in Afghanistan returns home to Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

A Marine from Long Island who was among three U.S. service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last week is back home Friday.

GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Marine from Long Island who was among three U.S. service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last week is back home Friday.

A motorcade is transporting the remains of Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to the Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head.

The Locust Valley resident died along with Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, of the Bronx, and Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, of York, Pennsylvania.

Video from Afghanistan showed some of the wreckage after the roadside bomb exploded.

Hendriks was just 25 years old and joined the military after graduating Locust Valley High School. He is being remembered as a hard-working man with a big heart.

Hendriks' brother is also a Marine.

"Monday evening, the knock on the door no parent ever should hear came," their mother said in a text message. "We are inconsolable and broken into a million pieces. But I am and always will be proud to call my sons United States Marines."

A wake for Hendriks will be held next Tuesday at the funeral home, and he will be laid to rest Wednesday at Calverton National Cemetery.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glen headnassau countymilitaryafghanistan warafghanistanmarinessoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
FDNY firefighter, father of 3 from the Bronx killed in Afghanistan bombing
TOP STORIES
11 people, including kids, overcome by carbon monoxide in NY
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
Reality TV star says rapper punched her at NYC benefit concert
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
3 men shot during Queens home invasion
1 dead, man charged with manslaughter, DWAI in LI crash
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
Show More
Cardi B rejects plea deal in court on strip club melee
Perris torture case: Turpin parents get 25 years to life
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Bobcat in golf course attack tests positive for rabies
Video apparently shows shootout that injured NYPD officer
More TOP STORIES News