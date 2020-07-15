Man's body found wrapped in plastic bag on Bronx McDonald's rooftop

BRONX (WABC) -- Police made a grisly discovery on the roof of a McDonald's restaurant in the Bronx Wednesday.Police say they responded to a 911 call just before 6 a.m. about an unconscious person on the roof of the McDonald's on East 149th Street.When they arrived, they found a man wrapped in a plastic bag. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A maintenance worker apparently found the man's body and called police.It was wrapped in a plastic bag, with a heavy U-Haul blanket on top of it.The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.----------