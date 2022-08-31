Apparent human leg found at DEP facility in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- What appeared to be a human body part was found at a Department of Environmental Protection facility in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point.

Workers spotted the possible human remain, described as a leg from the knee down, with the foot attached, on a conveyor belt as recycled materials passed them just before 9 a.m.

They stopped the conveyor belt and looked for additional remains, but none were found.

It remains unclear if it was dumped at the location or came from the water and got caught in the system, but the investigation is ongoing.

The medical examiner is headed to the scene to determine if it is a human body part.

This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

