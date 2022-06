Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach, Nassau County

EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- The body of a 75-year-old man was recovered in the water near Long Beach after he was reported missing early this morning.The U.S. Coast Guard, which was already training in the area, assisted the Nassau County Marine Bureau in searching for the man who had been missing since 3 a.m."We immediately did a canvass with family in the car looking for the normal area they might go," said Ron Walsh, Long Beach Police Commissioner. "We notified the detective bureau, started calling area hospitals, and notified Nassau County Bureau of Missing Persons as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and bay constables."The rescue workers were able to recover the man's body half a mile from Wreck Lead Channel near Long Beach Bridge.It's believed the man may have suffered a stroke."We are very good at finding our missing persons here. It's tragic," Walsh said. "It's a very sad day."A full investigation into the man's death will be conducted.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.