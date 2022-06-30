Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach, Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- The body of a 75-year-old man was recovered in the water near Long Beach after he was reported missing early this morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which was already training in the area, assisted the Nassau County Marine Bureau in searching for the man who had been missing since 3 a.m.

"We immediately did a canvass with family in the car looking for the normal area they might go," said Ron Walsh, Long Beach Police Commissioner. "We notified the detective bureau, started calling area hospitals, and notified Nassau County Bureau of Missing Persons as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and bay constables."

The rescue workers were able to recover the man's body half a mile from Wreck Lead Channel near Long Beach Bridge.



It's believed the man may have suffered a stroke.

"We are very good at finding our missing persons here. It's tragic," Walsh said. "It's a very sad day."

A full investigation into the man's death will be conducted.

ALSO READ | Woman walking with baby in stroller shot to death on Upper East Side
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachnassau countydrowningcoast guardwater searchbody found
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Cement truck slams into liquor store in New Jersey
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
New York to limit where guns can be carried, Hochul says
Show More
AccuWeather: Very warm
Judge lifts Trump's contempt order after 2-month legal fight
Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside NJ VFW
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
Talks continue as AC casino strike deadlines loom
More TOP STORIES News