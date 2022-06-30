Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach, Nassau County

The U.S. Coast Guard, which was already training in the area, assisted the Nassau County Marine Bureau in searching for the man who had been missing since 3 a.m.
"We immediately did a canvass with family in the car looking for the normal area they might go," said Ron Walsh, Long Beach Police Commissioner. "We notified the detective bureau, started calling area hospitals, and notified Nassau County Bureau of Missing Persons as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and bay constables."
The rescue workers were able to recover the man's body half a mile from Wreck Lead Channel near Long Beach Bridge.
It's believed the man may have suffered a stroke.
"We are very good at finding our missing persons here. It's tragic," Walsh said. "It's a very sad day."
A full investigation into the man's death will be conducted.
