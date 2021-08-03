Boil water advisory issued for towns central New Jersey

The following towns in Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties are impacted:
Clark
Dunellen
Edison
Green Brook
Linden
Middlesex
Piscataway
Roselle
South Plainfield
New Jersey American Water says the leak happened along Possumtown Road in Piscataway.
"A potential or actual threat to the quality of water being provided to the above areas currently exists. As a precaution, we are implementing a limited Boil Water Advisory until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory," the company said in a statement.
Officials issued the following instructions for those in impacted areas:
Effective immediately and until further notice, customers are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow cooling before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
New Jersey American Water also recommends the following steps:
Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory.
Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.
Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water, most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
Use only water that has been boiled (and cooled) to treat minor injuries.
Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.
Upon boiling water for potable use, it is suggested that 2-3 gallons of boiled (and cooled) water be stored in the refrigerator in one gallon-containers for use in cooking, drinking, etc. Water can be stored in this manner for 2-3 days.
Pets should be provided with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled) in the manner indicated above.
