Boil water advisory issued for towns central New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Nine towns in central New Jersey are under a mandatory boil water advisory due loss of water pressure from a transmission main leak.The following towns in Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties are impacted:ClarkDunellenEdisonGreen BrookLindenMiddlesexPiscatawayRoselleSouth PlainfieldNew Jersey American Water says the leak happened along Possumtown Road in Piscataway."A potential or actual threat to the quality of water being provided to the above areas currently exists. As a precaution, we are implementing a limited Boil Water Advisory until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory," the company said in a statement.Officials issued the following instructions for those in impacted areas:----------