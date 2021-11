People of Color have difficulty finding bone marrow match due to limited donor pool

EMBED >More News Videos US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The odds of finding a bone marrow match for recipients in need can be tricky, however the search is even more difficult for recipients of color.Nine-year-old Alfredo Diaz suffers from a rare blood condition and a bone marrow match could save his life."Only a stem cell match, a donation from stem cells could save his life," said Natalia Torres. "He's very, very strong kid because he has gone through a lot."Alfredo is one of dozen of Hispanic patients awaiting a match.Dr. Abeer Madbouly, a senior scientist with the National Marrow Donor Program, says a limited donation pool makes it hard to find a match for recipients of color."Unfortunately, availability declines for our donors of color," said Dr. Abeer Madbouly. "The range for African-American, Latino, Asian and Native American availability of donors ranges from around a little less than 30 percent to around 47, 48 percent.""I don't want to lose my son," said Torres. "That's why we're raising awareness. To ask every Hispanic person to be a donor of stem cells."If you're interested in participating in the bone marrow donor program visit Be the Match to register.----------