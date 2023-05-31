Newtown school board considers banning books from high school library

Residents in Newtown rallied against a proposed book ban by the school board.

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The fight over literature has made its way to Connecticut as the Newtown Board of Education is considering whether to remove two books from the town's high school library.

Some members are concerned about the sexual themes in the books.

The novels in question are "Flamer" by Mike Curato and "Blankets" by Craig Thompson.

A crowd gathered outside the city's town hall building on Wednesday to protest.

"When the worst regimes that we've ever seen could have banned things, they don't start with guns or weapons or things like that, they start with books and they start with knowledge," said Newtown resident Dan Grossman.

Students were also at the protest to make their voices heard.

"Even if these books in any way had some sort of harm to cause people, the consequences of removing them are far greater that the consequences of keeping them," said Newtown High School student Ali Powers.

The Board of Education will meet Thursday evening at Newtown High School.

