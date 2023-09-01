Boston Market workers in Ridgefield, Queens are getting paid late or not at all. 7 on Your Side's Kristen Thorne investigates.

Local Boston Market workers frustrated by late or no paychecks, they say

RIDGEFIELD, Queens (WABC) -- Workers at a Boston Market in Ridgefield, Queens tell the 7 On Your Side Investigates team they are not being paid regularly, or at all in some cases.

"We never know when we're getting our checks," Restaurant Supervisor Rachel Cuevas told Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne. "I know an employee here in this location that didn't get paid for about a month."

Cuevas said the issues began shortly after the New Year.

"At first the company was like, 'Oh we're going to be a little late on the payment,'" she said. "It went to 11 days late, seven days late, nine days late."

The New York State Department of Labor told Eyewitness News it has received similar complaints from workers at Boston Markets in Middletown, Westchester and Hicksville.

Two weeks ago, the New Jersey Department of Labor issued stop work orders against 27 Boston Markets.

The state found the restaurant chain owes more than $600,000 dollars in back wages to hundreds of its employees.

The company has requested a hearing challenging the state's findings, labor officials said.

In Boston - the company's namesake town - a group of workers is pursuing a class action lawsuit against the company for late wage payments or unpaid wages.

"Many of them are waiting on that money to pay their mortgages, pay their rents and live their daily lives," attorney Eric Walz said.

Last month, food supplier U.S. Foods filed a lawsuit against Boston Market alleging the chain owes them $11.6 million.

Cuevas and her workers are keenly aware of the company's legal troubles, but don't know what to do about it.

"We're not getting any kind of communication about what's happening, like are we going shut down? Is the company in danger of shutting down? Should we start looking for other jobs?" she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Boston Market several times, as well as the attorneys for the owner of the company. No one got back to us.

