Company selling 'authentic' bottled air from United Kingdom for $33

Many residents of the United Kingdom are stuck far away from home right now because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

For those feeling a little homesick, one company is selling bottled air.

Relocation website My Baggage is selling what it calls "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A 500ml bottle costs 25, which equates to about $33.

My Baggage says it was inspired to sell bottles of air after research found sense of smell is linked to memories.
