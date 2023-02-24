NYC's Boutique Fashion Week showcases diverse designers of tomorrow

Boutique Fashion Week's two co-founders, Franck Mille and Angelo Diaz, are determined to diversify the industry. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What we know and love as "Fashion Week" now actually lasts a full month, because four cities host a series of exclusive events between January and February.

This week iconic brands were in Milan, and next week they'll go on to Paris.

But we want to tell you about an event that's meant to be more inclusive.

It's called Boutique Fashion Week.

It's going on right now in New York City, and it's designed to showcase the designers of tomorrow.

For decades, the fashion industry's standard of beauty was very specific: thin was in, with no exceptions!

But Boutique Fashion Week's two co-founders, Franck Mille and Angelo Diaz, are determined to diversify the industry.

They believe fashion is for the people, and so all sorts of people are featured at Boutique Fashion Week.

"We're very friendly and open: Kumbaya," said Mille. "We want you to come and be a part of that."

Mille and Diaz are looking to broaden the definition of beauty and showcase the next generation of designers.

"Different kinds off designers from different walks of life that are catering to different groups of people in a real way, in a fun way," said Diaz.

Many different sizes and shapes are represented here.

"So it's not about how mainstream you look, how right now you look," Diaz told me. "It's, 'Are you voluptuous? Is your hair different? Are you differently abled?' Skin complexion to sizing to everything. And the designers are going to come from all over the U.S.... some from international."

Both founders have learned this business from within and recognize a platform like theirs didn't exist before they started it.

"Someone has to know the system to be able to even give it to them in the first place," said Mille.

A series of events in Manhattan are open to the public, so designers get maximum exposure. And the road to the runway starts online.

"If you come in it right now, you're going to want to visit the Boutique Fashion Week website or you can DM us on Instagram," said Mille. "Someone definitely will respond to you."

Designs must be cool to impress these guys, but they're also looking for perseverance, "so it's not really about the sewing," Mille told me.

A sense of purpose is what's important.

"The moniker of Boutique Fashion Week is, as long as people keep dreamin', we'll always be in business," said Mille.

And so the best is yet to come for Boutique Fashion Week over the next couple of days, and tickets are still available for this weekend's events.

If you or someone you know wants to get started in the fashion industry, there is no better place to start than this group's website and Instagram feed.

Tickets can be purchased through bovtiquefashionweek.com.

