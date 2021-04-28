Police in Queens arrest man in dispute with FedEx driver with bow and arrow

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police arrest man in dispute with FedEx driver with bow and arrow

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An argument at a traffic light in Flushing, Queens took a dangerous turn for a FedEx delivery driver.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 38-year-old driver was waiting in traffic with his FedEx truck near 59 Avenue and Lawrence Street when 22-year-old Alexander Carrion got into a dispute with him.

The driver told police he ignored Carrion and continued on his route.

Several minutes later while at 137 Street and Booth Memorial Avenue, the FedEx driver spotted the suspect running towards his truck with a hunting bow.

In fear of his safety, he says he drove off and called 911.

Police Officers Dorado and Morales+++ responded and quickly apprehended Carrion based on the driver's description.

They also recovered the bow and arrows.

Carrion is now facing charges of reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.

ALSO READ | Suffolk County police officer who lost 'majority of blood' in on-duty stabbing released to cheers
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flushingqueensnew york cityfedexarrestharassmenthunting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News