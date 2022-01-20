Long Island high schooler bowls perfect game 2 weeks after 299

And what a moment it was for Brian Lunetto.
"It was awesome just finally getting to 300 after so many years of bowling and just a lot of relief," he said.
The student at Bethpage High School is now celebrating, just two weeks after he missed a perfect game by only one pin.
"It kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth," he said. "It was definitely rough...I just needed that one last shot to finally get it."
Lunetto said he simply took it frame by frame Tuesday night as his team faced off against Massapequa High School -- the same team they were playing when he bowled that 299.
When it was all over, he felt a great weight lifted off his shoulders, accomplishing something he's never done before.
To help make sure Lunetto never forgets the moment -- or the feeling -- his coach presented him him with a pin to mark the occasion.
