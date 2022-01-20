Sports

Long Island high schooler bowls perfect game 2 weeks after 299

EMBED <>More Videos

Long Island high schooler bowls perfect game 2 weeks after 299

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- If at first you don't succeed, try, try again is the motto one young bowler on Long Island employed -- leading to perfection.

And what a moment it was for Brian Lunetto.

"It was awesome just finally getting to 300 after so many years of bowling and just a lot of relief," he said.

The student at Bethpage High School is now celebrating, just two weeks after he missed a perfect game by only one pin.

"It kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth," he said. "It was definitely rough...I just needed that one last shot to finally get it."

Lunetto said he simply took it frame by frame Tuesday night as his team faced off against Massapequa High School -- the same team they were playing when he bowled that 299.

When it was all over, he felt a great weight lifted off his shoulders, accomplishing something he's never done before.

To help make sure Lunetto never forgets the moment -- or the feeling -- his coach presented him him with a pin to mark the occasion.

ALSO READ | Biden says nation weary from COVID but US in a better place
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden said of the last twelve months, "It's been a year of challenges, but it's also been a year of enormous progress."



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbethpagenassau countyhigh school sportsbowling
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspect dies after police shooting in Bronx
18-year-old killed by stray bullet in New Jersey
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
10-year-old child struck by vehicle in Queens; Driver in custody
NJ could drop school mask mandate this year, Murphy says
Bronx DA to man who shot baby: 'You're not going to get away with it'
Show More
Single mom receives new home through Habitat for Humanity
AccuWeather: Frigid Friday
'Heroic' NYPD detective shot during drug bust on Staten Island
Cuomo's brother's testimony, strip poker comments unveiled in new docs
Bronx residents pick up the pieces after fatal explosion on Fox Street
More TOP STORIES News