4-year-old boy survives fall out 6-story window in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy miraculously survived a fall out a sixth floor window in the Bronx Tuesday.

It happened around noon at the Patterson Houses NYCHA complex on East 143rd Street in Mott Haven.

It appeared the child fell between a gap in the window created by an air conditioner.

He was alert but crying and appeared to sustained a leg injury.

Police officers drove him in their cruiser to the emergency room at Lincoln Hospital, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

