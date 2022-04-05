4-year-old boy survives fall out 6-story window in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11710722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the tragic shooting, which investigators say started as a fight between two groups.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy miraculously survived a fall out a sixth floor window in the Bronx Tuesday.It happened around noon at the Patterson Houses NYCHA complex on East 143rd Street in Mott Haven.It appeared the child fell between a gap in the window created by an air conditioner.He was alert but crying and appeared to sustained a leg injury.Police officers drove him in their cruiser to the emergency room at Lincoln Hospital, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.This is breaking news, and more information will be added as it becomes available.(edited)----------