4-year-old boy survives fall out 6-story window in the Bronx

It happened around noon at the Patterson Houses NYCHA complex on East 143rd Street in Mott Haven.
It appeared the child fell between a gap in the window created by an air conditioner.
He was alert but crying and appeared to sustained a leg injury.
Police officers drove him in their cruiser to the emergency room at Lincoln Hospital, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This is breaking news, and more information will be added as it becomes available.
ALSO READ | Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of Bronx grocery store
(edited)
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip