Feds say NJ camp worker secretly filmed children using bathrooms

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Newark FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying possible young victims who attended two camps in New Jersey from 2019 through 2022.

The FBI says hidden cameras were placed at Camp Allamuchy in Stanhope and Camp Winnebago in Rockaway from August 2019 through March of last year.

On Thursday, FBI agents arrested a camp worker, William Mickel, 69, who worked at and is alleged to have placed the hidden cameras in the bathrooms of the camps to produce videos and images of children.

A federal grand jury in the U.S. District of New Jersey indicted Mickel on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Mickels was employed by Boy Scout camps in New Jersey, and from February 2022 through April 2022, is said to have distributed and possessed images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Officials say Mickels used email accounts to distribute these materials, and stored hundreds of images and videos on electronic devices in his home.

The FBI is now asking parents of former campers to send them pictures of their children in order to identify the victims.

Anyone who attended, or has children who attended, Camp Winnebago located at 102 Timberbrook Road, Rockaway NJ, and Camp Allamuchy, 750 Waterloo Rd, #3468, Stanhope NJ, between August 2019 and March 2022, is asked to go to www.fbi.gov/williammickel. Agents believe there could be victims from multiple cities across the country.