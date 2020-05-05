coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Boy Scouts unveil 'Coronavirus Merit Badge' for Scouts making PPE

(Shutterstock)

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- The Boy Scouts on Tuesday unveiled a "Coronavirus Merit Badge" for Scouts making personal protective equipment for frontline workers battling the COVID-19 epidemic.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and Councilman Anthony D'Esposito joined with Long Island Boy Scout Troops to unveil the badge, the first-ever in the United States.

The Youth Relief Effort will allow children to help support nurses, doctors, hospital personnel, and first responders, after New York's school year was cut short by the virus.

Hundreds of children from throughout the New York-Metropolitan area will participate, receiving boxes of material from local officials to make homemade shields and masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

