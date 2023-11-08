Mother arrested, charged with attempted murder after 5-year-old boy stabbed in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing her 5-year-old son in Newark on Monday.
Symona McGhee, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday.
Video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Police responded to 20 Murray Street in Newark on a call of a child stabbed.
Upon arrival, officers found a 5-year-old boy with stab wounds.
The boy was taken to University Hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.
McGhee was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident remains under investigation.
