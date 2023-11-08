Lucy Yang reports on the stabbing of a 5-year-old boy in Newark.

Mother arrested, charged with attempted murder after 5-year-old boy stabbed in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing her 5-year-old son in Newark on Monday.

Symona McGhee, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Police responded to 20 Murray Street in Newark on a call of a child stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a 5-year-old boy with stab wounds.

The boy was taken to University Hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

McGhee was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.