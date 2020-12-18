12-year-old boy stabbed in back during attempted robbery in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8751842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy told police he was stabbed in the back after three suspects tried to rob him in the Bronx.The boy walked into Jacobi Hospital around 4 p.m. Thursday.He told authorities that he was walking on Fish Avenue when he was approached by the males who tried to rob him, but he refused to give them what they were asking for.That is when officials say he was stabbed once in the lower back.Sources tell Eyewitness News the suspects were trying to take his jacket.He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be critical but stable.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------