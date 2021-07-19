summer reading

Ready for a summer thriller? New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor takes us inside 'Black Ice'

New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor is out with the 20th novel in his Scot Harvath espionage series, "Black Ice."

On the eve of the book's launch, Thor spoke with anchor Tom Abrahams about his new effort, the challenges of COVID, his connections with his readers and his writing process.

Because of the pandemic, Thor's book tour in 2020 went virtual. He is doing the same with his book tour this summer.

He'll appear at bookstores around the country via live chats to promote the book's launch. He expects in 2022 to meet with fans in person to share the next adventure.

Thor says longtime fans of the series will enjoy the surprises in this new book, "Black Ice," and new fans can start the series in any order.



For more great updates on what to add to your reading list, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tom is also an author, having written more than two dozen novels.
