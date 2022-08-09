Long Island charity that helps with school supplies has hundreds on wait list

400 children remain on the wait list, and more help is needed

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- August marks the beginning of school for millions of families, but this year, back-to-school shopping may be more stressful than ever before.

With consumers already too familiar with increasing rates of inflation, over half of all families are concerned that it will impact their school supply costs, according to Deloitte.

Branches Long Island, which serves thousands each year with its food pantry and household supplies, also has a program in which people can sponsor kids in need for their back to school supplies.

They usually serve about 1,500 families and each student who requests help, but this year, they were stunned when initially far fewer sponsors could help.

Inflation was cited as the reason, with more people struggling overall.

Their waitlist had 600 kids, which has since been whittled down to about 400, but more help is needed.

The cost is approximately $65-$75 per student, and sponsors buy the backpacks and supplies and personally drop them off.

But there are many ways to help Branches, and anyone interested can email BranchesLongIsland@gmail.com.

With many schools starting early this year, on September 1, the need is greater than ever.

Experts say the supplies may be material things, but they give the kids so much more, including confidence and peace of mind as they start a brand new school year.

