Brand new Hells Angels' clubhouse shot up in the Bronx

BRONX, New York -- Residents in the Bronx are concerned after shots were fired at a Hells Angels building nearby Thursday night.The Hells Angels' Motorcycle Club recently moved from the East Village and purchased a 2-story brick building on Longstreet Ave once the headquarters of an American Legion.When police arrived, they discovered damage to the building's exterior as well as 14 shell casings scattered across the ground."Unfortunately our community's worst concerns materialized," said Matt Cruz, District Manager. "Thankfully, no one was hurt."Police say that there were no reported injuries or a description of the suspects invloved.The property owner was highly uncooperative and refused to provide contact information to the police."Violence of any kind has no place in any community," Cruz said. "We are confident that the NYPD's investigations will yield results and deter this type of violence from occurring again."Cruz said that the community remains on high alert.The police are still investigating the situation.----------