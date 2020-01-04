Brand new Hells Angels' clubhouse shot up in the Bronx

BRONX, New York -- Residents in the Bronx are concerned after shots were fired at a Hells Angels building nearby Thursday night.

The Hells Angels' Motorcycle Club recently moved from the East Village and purchased a 2-story brick building on Longstreet Ave once the headquarters of an American Legion.

When police arrived, they discovered damage to the building's exterior as well as 14 shell casings scattered across the ground.

"Unfortunately our community's worst concerns materialized," said Matt Cruz, District Manager. "Thankfully, no one was hurt."

Police say that there were no reported injuries or a description of the suspects invloved.

The property owner was highly uncooperative and refused to provide contact information to the police.

"Violence of any kind has no place in any community," Cruz said. "We are confident that the NYPD's investigations will yield results and deter this type of violence from occurring again."

Cruz said that the community remains on high alert.

The police are still investigating the situation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Passerby spat on, cursed at Jewish woman in NYC: Police
NYPD looking for 6 men in brutal New Year's Day attack in Chelsea
Fleet of mysterious drones spotted flying over rural US
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Mild start to weekend with rain and drizzle
3 adults, 2 children struck by car outside NJ supermarket
Show More
Worshiping officers encouraged to wear uniforms after attacks
Investigator with New York police dies of 9/11-related cancer
Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
More TOP STORIES News