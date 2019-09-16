NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a brazen jewelry thief.
Police say he stole 18 rings worth about $95,000 from a busy mall while surrounded by shoppers.
The heist happened Sunday night at Gallery Jewelry in Kings Plaza mall.
Security footage showed the thief, wearing a blue bucket hat and a blue jacket, leaning on a display case then reaching behind the counter to lift open an unlocked display case door.
He slipped the rings into his jacket, and walked away.
Police say two other men acted as lookouts and the three fled the mall on foot.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Jewelry thief steals rings worth $95,000 from mall in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News