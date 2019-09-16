Jewelry thief steals rings worth $95,000 from mall in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a brazen jewelry thief.

Police say he stole 18 rings worth about $95,000 from a busy mall while surrounded by shoppers.

The heist happened Sunday night at Gallery Jewelry in Kings Plaza mall.

Security footage showed the thief, wearing a blue bucket hat and a blue jacket, leaning on a display case then reaching behind the counter to lift open an unlocked display case door.

He slipped the rings into his jacket, and walked away.

Police say two other men acted as lookouts and the three fled the mall on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityjewelry theft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto air conditioning unit
Yankees' Rivera receives Medal of Freedom at White House
Off-duty NYPD officer dies after Bronx motorcycle crash
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
2 stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall
Residents: Crash in Dumbo, Brooklyn symptom of bigger issue
Show More
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene
MTA unveils 5-year, $51.5B plan to improve subways, buses, railroads
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
LI town calls for 'balloon ban' citing environmental issues
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
More TOP STORIES News