Breads Bakery talks Hanukkah favorites like Sufganiyot, Babka | Neighborhood Eats

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats features Breads Bakery with locations throughout Manhattan. They have been open for nearly 10 years and started in Union Square but now have locations on the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Rockefeller Center, and a Bryant Park kiosk.

"We bake everything several times throughout the day so anytime you come into Breads Bakery, you're going to find a warm croissant, a warm baguette, we are constantly baking and we are obsessed with freshness and quality, that's all we think about," said Gadi Peleg, owner.

"There's an old saying that most Jewish holidays are, they tried to kills us, a miracle saved us, let's eat, and Hanukkah is really a beautiful example of that kind of a holiday and any holiday where you have to eat fried foods, I love," Peleg said.

They make their Sufganiyot for 10 days, eight of which are during Hanukkah each year.

"So these are the four flavors of donuts that we're doing...chocolate, strawberry, tiramisu and vanilla," said Edan Leshnick, pastry chef. "For me it's really important that when you bite into a donut you actually taste all those flavors."

Aside from donuts - they're known for their chocolate babka - the recipe has not changed since they opened, owner says it would start a riot if they were to try to change the recipe.

"The chocolate babka was our runaway hit from the beginning. Really we say that Breads Bakery is the house that babka built. Something about the chocolate and the layers of chocolate and dough and butter, there's some magic there that we cannot explain, but people love them.

We do different babkas at different times of the year. The babka really is the thing for which we are most well-known," Peleg said.

Breads Bakery is really a tribute to New York City.

"Breads Bakery was opened for my first love of my life New York City, to bring to it the bakery that I thought it deserved," Peleg said. "Where everything was made on premises, with the best ingredients humanly possible and to really use the best technique, best ingredients, to make all of these wonderful items that we make every day."

