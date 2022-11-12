New York City hosts major breakdancing competition on ESPN+

The best break dancers from around the world will perform in Red Bull BC One World Final at The Crown in Bowery.

BOWERY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Get ready to bust a move!

The biggest breakdancing battle in the world is coming to New York City Saturday.

One breakdancer says it's fitting that the competition is happening here in NYC.

"It's really dope that the Red Bull BC1 is in New York this year because New York is where hip hop was born. New York is where breaking started," said Logan "Logistx" Edra. "If it could be in New York every year, I'm all for that."

There will be 32 competitors.

You can watch the competition starting at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.

