Breast cancer survivors come together to raise awareness through fashion show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11117275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fashion show was held in Brooklyn on Wednesday night full of models who have all fought breast cancer -- and they came together to celebrate more than fashion, they came together to celebrate life.What if a runway was splashed and plastered in hope? What if a runway signified a life-defining journey?Maimonides Park in Coney Island was covered with pink Wednesday night and oozing with optimism.For some, it was the end of a long road."I feel very blessed because it was a very long journey for me," breast cancer survivor Karen Carey said. "Not only cancer but I also had two heart issues... I'm breathing, I'm walking, I'm talking, and hopefully riding my bike soon."For others it was about the lessons learned in the middle of a hard fought battle."It really opened my eyes that I should be living more and not just going through life," said breast cancer survivor Cheryl Williams.But for all of the models -- all breast cancer survivors -- it was the beginning of something beautiful."The connection is, it's something I've never experienced before," said survivor Cynthia Futrell-Wilson. "It's the first time we ever met and instantly we connected."It was the annual Pink Runway by Maimonides Breast Center and it was the first year it was held at the ballpark in Brooklyn.It was COVID friendly and large enough to just barely contain all the life jumping off the runway."I think this event is about hope," said Dr. Patrick Borgen, Chair of Surgery at Maimonides Medical Center. "It's about optimism. It's about tomorrow and the next day."So together they raised awareness and celebrated the strength and courage of breast cancer survivors. And forged an unbreakable bond."They're all beautiful, they're all fantastic, and I could wish them all the best forever," said Futrell-Wilson.Darkness among these new friends doesn't stand a chance.----------