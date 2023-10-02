Hackensack University Medical Center hosts Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick-Off Event

The event will showcase all new screening technologies, information booths and pink giveaways!

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Hackensack University Medical Center will hold a kick-off event on Monday.

The kick-off will show and tell all of the latest screening technologies as well as educational tables with information and pink giveaways.

There will also be a chance to meet teams from the Betty Torricelli Institute for Breast Cancer and the John Theurer Cancer Center along with many other individuals who have played a part in the fight against breast cancer.

The hospital has held this week-long event every year since 1985.

ALSO READ | 2 popular spots in Queens sinking faster than rest of NYC, study finds

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.