Woman diagnosed with breast cancer one week after learning she was pregnant

NEW YORK -- Patient Willana Mack discuss her pregnancy journey of delivering a healthy newborn after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

New recommendations are allowing women to pause their cancer treatment to get pregnant, and then resume their therapy after giving birth.