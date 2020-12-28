Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland

By Dion Lim
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor."

Police say a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism.


The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible.

In an interview with ABC7, Carson said the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"At first I was stunned and shocked and hurt and angry," Carson said. "Just a whole flood of emotions. It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement."

Carson, who lost his job as a server during the pandemic spent months participating in protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. And felt compelled to do more after Taylor's death at the hands of White police officers in Louisville.

"I was able to take that time and practice and training I have as an artist and put that into service of something much bigger than myself that's happening," Carson added.

Video shows the bust broken in several places.

Carson said he intends to repair the sculpture and cast it in bronze.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Representatives from Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy Law Firm heard what happened and told ABC7 News that they plan on donating $5,000 to cover the cost of having the culture cast in bronze.
