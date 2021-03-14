Society

Rallies held across NYC on first anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Protests and rallies were held across New York City on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of police.

One group of demonstrators lay in the streets near Times Square.



In Taylor's hometown of Louisville, there was a massive march.

Taylor was shot and killed by police who entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant.

Her death became central to the racial reckoning last summer with demonstrators demanding racial equality and police accountability. It also renewed conversations about police brutality against Black women who activists say are often overlooked and rarely get justice in their cases.

ALSO READ | 1 year later, Breonna Taylor's mother, advocates still want accountability for police who killed her
10413773

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityblack lives matterprotestshootingrallypolicebreonna taylor
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighborhood on edge after mother killed by stray bullet in Queens
Police negotiating with armed suspect barricaded inside home
Ironworker critically injured in construction accident at LIRR station
NYPD search for suspect who pushed woman onto subway tracks
How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Show More
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still engaged
How will US make more COVID vaccine shots available by May 1?
7th accuser comes forward as more Dems call for Cuomo's resignation
Group wants stimulus funds to save beloved Chinatown restaurant
89-year-old New Yorker gets vaccine so he can get back to dancing
More TOP STORIES News