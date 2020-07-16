Community helps Bridgeport barber replace stolen equipment

By
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Bridgeport barber known for his generosity is now on the receiving end of community support. Everett Taylor is back in business just a few days after nearly $1,000 worth of hair cutting equipment was stolen from his car Sunday afternoon.

Each year Taylor provides hundreds of free haircuts to kids and the elderly throughout the city.

"Whoever got in to my car, they did get my clippers and everything. I forgive them," says Taylor. "We need to find better solutions to help our kids."
Taylor was able to replace much of his equipment thanks to donations that poured in after he posted about the theft on Facebook.

For nearly a decade he has traveled to public housing developments and senior centers giving hundreds of haircuts. He accepts tips if offered, but doesn't charge a fee.

"I also go to the convalescent homes," says Taylor. "They're on a fixed income as well. I just cut as many as I can cut just to bring a smile to their faces."

