Elderly bystander struck in abdomen by stray bullet in Connecticut

The gunfire rang out on the 300th block of Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport just after 12:30 p.m.
Authorities say the elderly victim was at the intersection of Fifth Street and Connecticut Avenue when he or she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet.
The victim was rushed to the hospital.
The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
