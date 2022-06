Elderly bystander struck in abdomen by stray bullet in Connecticut

EMBED >More News Videos Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke out on Monday after he was slapped on the back while grocery shopping over the weekend. CeFaan Kim has the update.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot an elderly bystander in Connecticut Monday afternoon.The gunfire rang out on the 300th block of Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport just after 12:30 p.m.Authorities say the elderly victim was at the intersection of Fifth Street and Connecticut Avenue when he or she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet.The victim was rushed to the hospital.The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.