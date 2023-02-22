Montclair theater hosts 'Bring Your Own Baby' matinee movie screening on Wednesday

What's the best kind of BYOB? Bring Your Own Baby! This New Jersey theater is offering families this treat on Wednesday.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A movie theater in New Jersey is hosting a "Bring Your Own Baby" matinee screening.

The Clairidge in Montclair says all parents and caregivers of new babies are welcome.

They're hoping new parents will be able to bond over the joys of parenthood, while enjoying a newly released film.

Theater lights will be dimmed, but not off, and the volume will also be moderated.

It can be a family affair with big siblings, too. Children under the age of 5 enter free.

