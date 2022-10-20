Rockland county honors guard, 2 police officers killed in Brinks robbery 41 years ago

A memorial ceremony will be held today to mark 41 years since the deadly Brinks robbery in Rockland County.

On this day in 1981, members of the Black Liberation Army robbed a Brink's truck at the Nanuet mall.

After killing the guard, the robbers ambushed and killed two Nyack police officers while attempting to escape.

Later today, members of the Rockland community will be joining police, firefighters, and EMS for the annual memorial ceremony to honor the victims, officers Waverly Chipper Brown and Edward O'Grady, and Brink's guard Peter Paige.

