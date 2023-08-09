Crane removes British Airways Concorde from Intrepid Museum for restoration in Brooklyn

One of the fastest commercial aircraft in the world is going to be restored in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The British Airways Concorde, one of the fastest commercial aircrafts in the world, was temporarily removed from the Intrepid Museum for restoration on Wednesday.

The supersonic jet was removed from the Intrepid Sea and Space Museum by crane and placed on a barge to be relocated to the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The restoration process includes sanding and stripping the plane down to bare metal and is expected to take about three months.

The British Airways Concorde has been a staple to the Intrepid Museum since its arrival to Pier 86 in 2003.

Along with the Concorde restoration, the museum will also renovate a section of Pier 86 adjacent to where the jet sits, which will create an additional 4,000 square feet of parkland for public use.

ALSO READ | Family describes frightening attack on F train in Manhattan

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.