Weather or Not: Lee Goldberg welcomes Brittany Bell to ABC7

7 LINCOLN SQUARE (WABC) -- In the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," our chief meteorologist offers a warm welcome to meteorologist Brittany Bell, the newest member of the Channel 7 Eyewitness News family!Get to know Brittany in this episode, as she shares the adventures of her career, including working at our sister station WTVD ABC11 in Raleigh-Durham.She talks about how, as a child, she used to be scared of extreme weather, and how those early experiences ultimately set her on a path to becoming a trusted forecaster. You'll also learn about a few of her favorite things.If Brittany looks familiar, it's because she's already filled in at the weather desk here at Channel 7 over the past year, so you might say she's been part of the family for a while now.Welcome aboard, Brittany!