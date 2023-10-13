'2023 Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview' special airs and streams Sunday on Channel 7

Broadway Backstage airs Sunday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Channel 7's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview" is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway.

Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and star of Broadway, TV and film Michael Urie for our 18th season looking at the hottest shows hitting the stage this fall, airing Sunday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY.

In the special, Urie, a Drama Desk Award winner, talks about playing the role of Brave Sir Robin this season in a revival of "Spamalot." It's a delightfully funny musical ready to introduce Monty Python to a new generation of audiences.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman and first-time Broadway star Ian Shaw discuss their roles in "The Shark Is Broken," an Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board The Orca when cameras stopped rolling during the filming of "Jaws."

Shaw, who co-wrote the play, reveals what it's like to portray his father, Robert Shaw, the man who starred as Quint in the 1975 blockbuster.

Tony-nominated actor Danny DeVito talks about starring as a widower in the new play "I Need That" with his daughter, Lucy DeVito.

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Barry Manilow and Drama Desk Award winner Bruce Sussman share details on their labor-of-love musical "Harmony," which took decades to reach the Broadway stage.

Grammy Award winners Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells discuss their return to Broadway together in the two-man comedy "Gutenberg! The Musical!."

Grammy- and Academy Award-winning rock star Melissa Etheridge opens up about "Melissa Etheridge: My Window," her limited residency on Broadway that will dazzle crowds with a mix of hits and storytelling.

Plus, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of legendary Broadway history as we take viewers inside the Playbill publishing plant in Queens.

Don't miss this preview of every exciting musical and play opening this season.

