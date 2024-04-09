Watch 'Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony-winning star of Broadway, TV and film Kelli O'Hara for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season...in ABC7's "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview."

Kelli O'Hara talks about playing the role of Kirsten this season in the musical Days of Wine and Roses, adapted from the 1962 film. It's a searing story of a couple working to build a family in spite of their addiction struggles.

Watch Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Two-time Academy Award, Tony and Emmy Award winner Jessica Lange discusses her new role as the mother in Mother Play - about the power of family. Lange stars as a mother of two children, played by Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Emmy winner Jim Parsons. And hear from Tony and Emmy Award-winning Broadway legend Bebe Neuwirth about starring with Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne in a stunning revival of Cabaret.

Oscar-nominated actor Steve Carell talks about his Broadway debut as the title character in Uncle Vanya...about a farm family whose lives get disrupted when relatives move in. And Emmy Award winner Jeremy Strong has gone from "Succession" on TV back to Broadway in An Enemy of the People...starring as a small-town doctor who's shunned for speaking out on an important issue. He and Emmy Award winner Michael Imperioli - in his Broadway debut - talk about what drew them to the dramatic revival.

16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys discusses her passion project Hell's Kitchen, a new musical loosely based on her own life. The production features new and adapted music from Keys. Beloved star of the movie "The Notebook" Rachel McAdams talks about her Broadway debut in the touching play Mary Jane, and Emmy and Grammy Award winner Wayne Brady discusses his exciting return to Broadway in The Wiz - a dazzling musical revival.

Plus, how some Broadway stars give new meaning to "leaving it all on the stage"...as the show takes you behind the scenes of the sexy burlesque charity event "Broadway Bares."

Don't miss this preview of every exciting musical and play opening this season. "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview" is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway. ABC7's got it all!

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.