Broadway's buckets of love

NEW YORK -- If you're a regular patron of Broadway shows, you've likely taken part in a cherished tradition on your way out of the theater.

The Red Bucket fundraising campaigns "Bucket Brigade" volunteers greet show-goers holding red buckets and collecting donations. The money goes to an important cause, near and dear to the hearts of the Broadway community.

"Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS" holds semi-annual Red Bucket campaigns at dozens of Broadway, off-Broadway and touring productions across the country.

Executive director Tom Viola says, "Hundreds of thousands of folks, over the years in these Broadway shows, have literally been incredibly responsive... really extending themselves so their generosity can ripple well beyond the end of that show."

The campaign regularly rakes in millions of dollars to help in the battle against AIDS.