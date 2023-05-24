The Broadway League has released statistics for the 2022-2023 season, and Broadway is back to its pre-pandemic levels.

Broadway's 1st season back since pandemic closures just wrapped, how did the Great White Way fare?

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Broadway's first season back since its pandemic closure ended on Sunday, and the results are in: Broadway is back!

During the season, 88.4% of seats were filled, which is comparable to pre-pandemic levels according to the Broadway League.

In total, over the 2022-2023 season there were 40 new productions and 35 continuing productions.

"Broadway continues to present robust and diverse productions ranging from beloved classics to groundbreaking debuts, attracting an array of audiences who are keeping the Theatre District bustling with excitement," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

The season started on May 23, 2022 and ended on May 21, 2023.

In total, the season included 11, 506 performances.

For a full list of last season's statistics, head to this link.

