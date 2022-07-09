Fed-up tenants of a Bronx apartment building sue landlord to fix ongoing problems

By Johny Fernandez
Bronx tenants sue landlord for apartment building problems

BRONX (WABC) -- Fed-up tenants of a building in the Bronx are suing their landlord to fix problems they say have been going on for months.

Gloria Guzman has lived in her Bronx apartment for over 40 years.

Guzman has had many great memories there, but it hasn't been good lately.

Throughout the year, she has had limited utilities such as no gas, limited water, and water damage.

"Last time I had a leak in the bathroom, and I'm still waiting for them to correct that. It was so big that it went to the living room," said Guzman.

Guzman is one of more than 40 tenants listed in a lawsuit against the Soundview apartment building.

The building owner, Patbru Reality has owned the building since the 90s and according to city records has over 460 house violations.



The violations range from water damage to hazardous living conditions.

"I would like for us to have a little humanity. Let them fix the apartment the way it's supposed to be fixed," resident Winifred Coulton said.

The tenants say they just want their apartment fixed. The building claims to be working on it, but tenants say it's not enough.

"The tenants ask in the court case form an order to correct. For the judge to order the landlord to correct the violations in the time period, prescribed by law," attorney Russell Crane said.

Crane is representing the tenants in the lawsuit.

Besides correction violations, the suit is protecting renters from being harassed to leave.

Realty said the landlord is working with Con Edison and the department of buildings to restore the gas expeditiously as possible with the hope of restoration in the next 30 days.

As far as individual apartments, the building is working with legal aid to coordinate access, and have been in communication with both legal aid and the HPD attorney to enter into a global settlement."

Residents like Guzman hope the owners keep their words and that utilities are restored so her life can go back to normal.

