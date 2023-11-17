John Del GIorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the scene of an apartment fire in the Allerton section.

At least 5 people injured in multi-alarm fire in Bronx apartment

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Five people were injured in a massive apartment fire in the Bronx.

Officials say flames broke out around 6:25 a.m. at the apartment on Holland Avenue.

The fire started on the sixth floor and burned through the top of the building.

The FDNY says one person was very critically injured. One person is in critical condition and another has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

