Suspect caught on camera attacked restaurant worker in Bronx, NYPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect caught on camera attacked restaurant worker, NYPD says

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a young woman who punched a worker at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx.

Officers say the woman seen in surveillance video got into an argument with the employee about the food service.

She then went behind the counter and punched the worker repeatedly in the head before taking off.



It happened at the China Mia restaurant on White Plains Road in Allerton on March 7.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxallertonnypdworker hurtcrimestopperssurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside NYC daycare
Saint Peter's advances to Elite Eight, tops Purdue 67-64
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant: CDC
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
AccuWeather: Unsettled weekend
5-alarm fire damages multiple businesses in Brooklyn
Show More
ABC Oscars correspondents revel in red carpet's return
Body ejected from hearse transport van during New Jersey crash
Not your parents' Oscars: Diversity on display as stars prep for show
Ukraine family describes harrowing escape from country to NYC
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death released on bail
More TOP STORIES News