Suspect caught on camera attacked restaurant worker in Bronx, NYPD says

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a young woman who punched a worker at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx.Officers say the woman seen in surveillance video got into an argument with the employee about the food service.She then went behind the counter and punched the worker repeatedly in the head before taking off.It happened at the China Mia restaurant on White Plains Road in Allerton on March 7.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------