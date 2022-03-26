Suspect caught on camera attacked restaurant worker in Bronx, NYPD says

Officers say the woman seen in surveillance video got into an argument with the employee about the food service.
She then went behind the counter and punched the worker repeatedly in the head before taking off.
It happened at the China Mia restaurant on White Plains Road in Allerton on March 7.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down that suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip