Video shows terrifying attack inside for-hire vehicle in the Bronx

It happened earlier this month in the Bronx.
Police say one of the suspects hit the driver in the head with a handgun while demanding cash.
The other suspect put his hands around the 42-year-old victim's neck.
The driver was able to fight the attackers off and grab the gun away.
Both suspects fled empty handed.
Police are looking for them.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
