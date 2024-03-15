Search for suspect who threw brick at NYPD car following large group of ATV riders in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a brick was thrown through the rear window of a police vehicle following a group of roughly 100 ATVs and motorcycles driving through the Bronx.

It happened Thursday in front of 3555 Bainbridge Ave. just after 5:15 p.m.

The two officers in the police cruiser were not injured.

The suspect got away on a two-wheeled vehicle southbound on Bainbridge Avenue toward East Gun Hill Road. He is now wanted for attempted assault.

Residents in the neighborhood say illegal ATVs, scooters and motorcycles have continued to be a problem in the area -- they are not only loud, but many drivers behave recklessly.

"They're pulling, putting the bikes up in the air, going recklessly everywhere, you know, smoking, drinking on the bikes, it's just reckless behavior," said resident Kimberly Maldonado.

The NYPD has cracked down on unlicensed, unregistered vehicles by seizing and destroying thousands over the last few years, but they continue to be a nuisance throughout the city.

New York City Councilman Eric Dinowitz says he has sponsored legislation to require E-bikes to be licensed by the Department of Transportation, but when it comes to cracking down on the illegal vehicles roaming the streets, that's up to the police.

"I does feel like enforcement has gone down," Dinowitz said. "We would like to see increased enforcement to make sure that the vehicles, the dangerous vehicles and dangerous driving that goes along with it are not on our streets and not on our sidewalks."

Police say the suspect they are looking for is about 18-25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

