2 men hurt in shooting on basketball court in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two men were shot at a basketball court in the Bronx Monday night, according to preliminary information from police.

They say the shooting took place at 785 Courtlandt Avenue near the Jackson Houses in the Melrose section shortly after 9:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and a 43-year-old man was grazed in the head.

Both of the victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.


A Honda vehicle fled the scene on Courtlandt Avenue.

There's no word yet on what led to the gunfire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

