20-year-old man shot in doorway of Bronx bodega; police searching for suspect

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the doorway of a bodega in the Bronx Thursday night.

Officers responded to 656 Westchester Ave. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he's expected to survive.

The suspect fled in a black BMW.

No arrests have been made so far.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

