Police find 70-year-old woman's body in garbage bag in Bronx apartment

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four people are in police custody after the body of a 70-year-old woman was found inside of a garbage bag in the Bronx.

Officials made the gruesome discovery Thursday afternoon in an apartment building on the Grand Concourse.

Authorities say the victim was visiting family in the Bronx, but she did not live in the United States.

Her lifeless body was found in a garbage bag inside the apartment.

The four people of interest are being questioned about the incident.

A neighbor says she called for help when she knew someone was in danger.

"Like the way she was screaming ... something was wrong like someone was injured or dying so I feel like I had to call police," Alyssa Thurlby said. "I feel sorry for their family because that's not right."

Officials are expected to announce charges for at least one of the four people in police custody. The charges will be based on the 70-year-old's cause of death from the medical examiner's office.

The identity of this woman has not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

