A loaf for your wares? Beloved Bronx baker fosters community by bartering bread

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11593156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (WABC) -- A baker has brought his Bronx community a little closer together by bartering, rather than selling, his loaves of bread.Following the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020,, also known as the Bread Baker of Riverdale, lost all of his work as a wedding photographer.In his spare time, he began baking sourdough bread in his apartment in the Riverdale section.It took time, but after a while, Adler perfected his recipe and began sharing his bread with friends and on social media.That's how he began receiving offers for his bread, but not for money."I was getting offers of exercise sessions, yogurt," Adler said.But his favorite item is a painting done by a local artist of himself that has since become his logo.Eventually, word spread further, and Adler needed a bigger kitchen so he expanded into the dining area of his home and got a state license.Now he's selling his baked goods too and says he's so busy, he has a two-week backlog."I've got a little New York City apartment oven and I can fit four breads in there at a time," Adler said.Right now, he's selling about 24 loaves a week.But he's still trading too and he does have a favorite exchange."It's so satisfying to know that I'm making people so happy," he said. "The most satisfying part is all of the people I have met."----------