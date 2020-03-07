Police: Man slashes Bronx bus rider across cheek in unprovoked attack

THROGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An unprovoked attack took place on a Q44 select bus in the Bronx, making its way to Queens.The suspect was sitting in the back of the bus, and unexpectedly got up and approached three men sitting to his right. He then pulled an object from his pocket and slashed one rider across his left cheek.Police tell Eyewitness News he apparently became agitated because the men were speaking a foreign language and thought they were talking about him. The victim tells police they were not talking about him.As the Q44 made a stop on Bruckner Boulevard near Brush Avenue, the suspect got off the bus and fled on foot in an unknown direction. It is a desolate area with only a Home Depot nearby, and the buses don't stop in the area often.Police say the suspect, believed to be 30-35 years old, was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt.Police are looking to catch him, hoping he does not strike again.----------