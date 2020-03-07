Police: Man slashes Bronx bus rider across cheek in unprovoked attack

By
THROGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An unprovoked attack took place on a Q44 select bus in the Bronx, making its way to Queens.

The suspect was sitting in the back of the bus, and unexpectedly got up and approached three men sitting to his right. He then pulled an object from his pocket and slashed one rider across his left cheek.

Police tell Eyewitness News he apparently became agitated because the men were speaking a foreign language and thought they were talking about him. The victim tells police they were not talking about him.

As the Q44 made a stop on Bruckner Boulevard near Brush Avenue, the suspect got off the bus and fled on foot in an unknown direction. It is a desolate area with only a Home Depot nearby, and the buses don't stop in the area often.

Police say the suspect, believed to be 30-35 years old, was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Police are looking to catch him, hoping he does not strike again.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
throggs necknew york citybronxslashingstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News